Decision on bail application tomorrow morning in case of alleged false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney

A High Court judge is to deliver a decision tomorrow on whether two men charged with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney are to be granted bail.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Both men were joined by video-link from Portlaoise Prison today and were each wearing a face mask.

The two men were sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court on March 26 last and it is expected that their trial could potentially begin in January 2021.

The State had objected to bail on two grounds, arguing that if granted bail the accused men would interfere with the administration of justice and that they were also "flight risks".

Aoife O'Leary BL, for the DPP, said there was a strong circumstantial case to be made against both men. "These offences were intimidatory in nature and there is very strong evidence connecting these individuals to these offences," she added.

In reply, Michael Bowman SC for Mr Redmond and Mark Mulholland QC for Mr O'Reilly said that there was no evidential basis to justify their clients being refused bail.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said he will deliver his decision tomorrow morning, Tuesday at 10.30am.

Two other men are also charged with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney. Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 is charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney on the same occasion. A fourth accused cannot be named for legal reasons. They will also be tried at the non-jury, three-judge court.

Last week, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the Special Criminal Court, said it was expected that the trial of all four accused men could be a lengthy one of between eight to 12 weeks and transferred the case from Special Criminal Court 1 to Court 2 for mention there on June 10.



