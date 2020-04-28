The latest figures for Covid-19 deaths have been released for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Fifty-nine more people have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health has said.

It brings the total number of people here who have died following a coronavirus diagnosis in Ireland to 1,159.

The Department of Health has also announced there have been 229 more confirmed cases of the virus, meaning 19,877 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

A total of 153,054 tests have now been carried out.

Accprding to RTE the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said he would not currently be in a position to recommend an easing of restrictions introduced to try stop the spread of the virus when they lapse on Tuesday 5 May.

He said this would be considered further ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday.

Dr Holohan said while a lot of good work has been done by the Irish people to help slow the spread of Covid-19, he cautioned we can "lose it at the end" and undo that work.

He acknowledged patience was wearing thin among the public, particularly for those cocooning and those who don't have gardens but said we have to do as much as we can as a society.

Dr Holohan said there is a huge level of compliance and positive work on the part of the public and it is important to keep it in place.

However he said the levels that we are at compared to other countries is "just not where we want to be".

Meanwhile Northern Ireland has seen its biggest single daily increase since the outbreak began after 20 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died there.

329 people have now died in hospitals in Northern Ireland. The figure does not include deaths in nursing homes or other non-hospital settings.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person and within 2 metres of them, to be considered at-risk, or a close contact.



