Leitrim has 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the latest figures by the Department of Health.

This is thought to be the lowest in the country.

The figures for the surrounding counties are as follows:

Roscommon - 135;

Cavan - 609;

Sligo - 114;

Longford - 129;

Donegal - 452

The figures are the up to date numbers released as of 11am on Monday, April 27.