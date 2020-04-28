Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim



In her 94th year, peacefully at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Angela & Peter McIntyre, Cattan Cross, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Paddy and son John. Sadly missed and always loved by her daughters Angela McIntyre, Josephine McManus (Moyne), Bernie McDonnell (Drumlish) and Geraldine McGuinness (Bornacoola), sons Padraic (Manchester) and Enda (London), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Due to current Government/H.S.E. guidelines on social gatherings, Cissie’s Funeral will be held in private and the family appreciate your cooperation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Kathleen (Baby) Kelly (née McHugh), Cloonaquinn, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (better known as Baby) of Cloonaquinn, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Owen. Sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Mary (Ballygawley), Kathleen (Castlebar) and Tina (Garrison), sister Anna, daughter in law Kitty, sons in law Denis and Oliver, brothers in law, grandchildren Gavin, Lisa, Ciara, Lorraine, Cathal, Orla, Kieran, Chloe, greatgrandson Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family and the house is also private please. A Memorial Mass for Baby will take place at a later date.

Steven Kerrigan, 4 Riverview, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Steven Kerrigan, Kiltyclogher and formerly of Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Saorise. Sadly missed by his loving partner Aisling and beloved son of Mary and Raymond. His brothers Brian, Darren and Killian, his sister Aisling, granny (Mary Mc Tiernan, Belcoo) grandparents (Desmond and Nan Kerrigan, Glencar) uncles, aunts, nephew, cousins and a large circle of friends. Both houses strictly private at all times. In line with HSE Guidelines Steven's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Steven's life will take place at a later date.

Harry Moran, Drumgorman, Leitrim PO, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Harry Moran (Drumgorman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) 26th April 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family at home in Drumgorman. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Rose (nee Murray) Oram, Castleblaney, son P.J, (Drumgorman), daughters Sheila Reynolds (Drogheda), Claire Reynolds (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Maureen McNamara (Aughavas), daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Hubert, Patrick and Enda, grandchildren Damien, Carmel, Stella, Stephen, Peter, Harry, Grace, Séan, Róisín, Gavin, Cathal, Éanna and Meadhbh, great-grandchild Bodhi, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines, Harry’s funeral will be held private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Harry’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Mullaney (née Wynne), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Mullaney (nee Wynne), Drum, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 27th, peacefully in her 99th year, in the loving care of the Staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Willie, parents James and Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Gerard and Liam, sister Rita Lynch, Boyle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to Covid-19 guide lines Mary’s Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. The family greatly appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.