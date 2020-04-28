Weather in Leitrim to break with rain on the way

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with rain becoming widespread during the morning.

Brighter conditions with scattered showers, will extend from the south in the late afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures 10 to 12 degrees, in mostly moderate east to southeast winds, fresh or strong for a time along the coast, but slackening later.

Changeable and unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week and during next weekend, with some rain or scattered showers, but good dry spells also.

Temperatures will be around normal for early May, or a little below.

Nights will be quite chilly.

Wednesday night:

Many areas will become dry, with clear spells, but there will be further outbreaks of rain in places most likely in southern and eastern coastal counties. In slackening winds, patches of mist and fog will develop. Min. 0 to 5 Celsius, with a slight grass frost in places.