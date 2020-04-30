Leitrim deaths - Thursday, April 30, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim

In her 94th year, peacefully at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Angela & Peter McIntyre, Cattan Cross, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Paddy and son John. Sadly missed and always loved by her daughters Angela McIntyre, Josephine McManus (Moyne), Bernie McDonnell (Drumlish) and Geraldine McGuinness (Bornacoola), sons Padraic (Manchester) and Enda (London), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Due to current Government/H.S.E. guidelines on social gatherings, Cissie’s Funeral will be held in private and the family appreciate your cooperation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Kathleen (Baby) Kelly (née McHugh), Cloonaquinn, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (better known as Baby) of Cloonaquinn, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Owen. Sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Mary (Ballygawley), Kathleen (Castlebar) and Tina (Garrison), sister Anna, daughter in law Kitty, sons in law Denis and Oliver, brothers in law, grandchildren Gavin, Lisa, Ciara, Lorraine, Cathal, Orla, Kieran, Chloe, greatgrandson Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family and the house is also private please. A Memorial Mass for Baby will take place at a later date.

Steven Kerrigan, 4 Riverview, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Steven Kerrigan, Kiltyclogher and formerly of Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Saorise. Sadly missed by his loving partner Aisling and beloved son of Mary and Raymond. His brothers Brian, Darren and Killian, his sister Aisling, granny (Mary Mc Tiernan, Belcoo) grandparents (Desmond and Nan Kerrigan, Glencar) uncles, aunts, nephew, cousins and a large circle of friends. Both houses strictly private at all times. In line with HSE Guidelines Steven's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Steven's life will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace.