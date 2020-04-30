€250,000 allocated for Co Leitrim's 2020 Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) Programme

Leitrim County Council has been allocated €250,000 for the 2020 Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) Programme. The local authority now has to submit a list of proposed LIS Projects to be completed in 2020 to the Department.

The 2020 funding allocation will allow approximately 10 LIS Schemes to proceed in 2020.

Leitrim County Council has a Local Improvement Scheme Waiting List of 124 applicants at the moment and the local authority will be in contact with the top 10 – 15 applicants on the LIS Waiting List (in order of their place on this list). This will allow those in these positions on the list the chance to update their LIS Application Form and verify their continuing eligibility for the LIS Scheme in accordance with the current LIS Grant Terms and Conditions.

Leitrim County Council has asked that the public please note the following:-

· Applicants on the LIS Waiting List: - Funding received will be utilised to deal with Applicants already on our LIS Waiting List in order of their place on this List. An allocation of €250,000 was received in 2019 and 10 Schemes were completed. We anticipate completing approximately the same number of Schemes in 2020. Depending on the funding available for these Schemes in 2021 and beyond, we would anticipate that the level of funding will only allow us to process a small number of the Schemes on our existing LIS Waiting List.

· Applicants NOT on the LIS Waiting List::-

Leitrim County Council are NOT accepting any new applications for this scheme at this time.

There are currently 124 Applicants on the LIS Waiting List and Leitrim County Council say its priority is firstly to process existing applicants on the current LIS Waiting List as applicants are on this List for a number of years now.

The position with regard to re-opening this scheme to new applications will be reviewed by Leitrim County Council at a later date and, if the Local Improvement Scheme is to be re-opened to new applicants a public announcement will be issued.

Any enquires with regard to this Scheme can be made as follows:-

Roads Department,

Leitrim County Council,

Park Lane House,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co. Leitrim.

Telephone No. 071 9620005 Ext. 617 /606