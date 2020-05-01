A cool and showery start to May 2020 for the North West of Ireland

Relatively cool and showery today, Friday, May 1. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, merging into longer spells of rain here with the risk of hail and thunder. Some sunny spells too, the best of these early on in the day. Highest temperatures will range 9 and 11 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers will become isolated early tonight; overall dry with long clear spells and just light northwest breezes. Chilly; lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.