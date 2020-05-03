Leitrim stable but surrounding counties see increase in Covid-10 cases
Latest data from the HPSC has revealed that r has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.
The figure remains at 68.
However other neighbouring counties have shown an increase.
In Sligo the figure is now 118 a rise of 2 from the previous data.
In Cavan it is 656, up from 634; in Longford it is 150 up from 146, Roscommon has 160 cases, up 10 and Donegal has 459 cases.
These are the latest figures released as of 11 am, May 2.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on