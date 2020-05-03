Leitrim stable but surrounding counties see increase in Covid-10 cases

Latest data from the HPSC has revealed that r has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

The figure remains at 68.

However other neighbouring counties have shown an increase.

In Sligo the figure is now 118 a rise of 2 from the previous data.

In Cavan it is 656, up from 634; in Longford it is 150 up from 146, Roscommon has 160 cases, up 10 and Donegal has 459 cases.

These are the latest figures released as of 11 am, May 2.