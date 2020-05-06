Cancellation of O’Carolan Harp Festival and Summer School in Keadue

The committee of the O’Carolan Harp Festival and Summer School wish to inform you that unfortunately due to the Covid-19 pandemic we will not be able to go ahead with this year's Summer School and Festival.

"We are in unprecedented times and the health and safety of our tutors, performing artists, visitors and community is most important.

"We will continue to upload videos to our facebook page for people to enjoy the music of previous festivals and reminisce. We are already looking forward to planning our 2021 programme.

"Provisional dates for the 2021 Summer School are from 26th- 30th of July and for the Festival 30th July - 2nd August 2021. These dates will be confirmed later on in the year.

"Keep safe and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2021."