Leitrim in better position than most for tourism recovery

A recent report has shown that Leitrim tourism will be disproportionately affected by the impact of Covid-19 highlighting that 11 percent of jobs are directly dependent on the tourism and hospitality sector.

An ambitious and coordinated tourism plan from public and private stakeholders should be considered to prevent the industry from faltering, according to a new report by consulting and professional services firm, EY Ireland.

However reacting to the report Joe Dolan, owner of the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, former President of the Irish Hotel Federation and recently appointed Board Director to the National Tourism Authority, Failte Ireland said that he believes this figure, whilst disproportionally above the national average, is likely to be even understated, underlining the importance of tourism and hospitality to the county’s economy.



"Personal income from tourism in Leitrim is disproportionally higher than other counties; in addition to fulltime we have a lot of part-time workers, these are not just seasonal workers but also include those employed year round on a part time basis at weekends."



He stated the tourism report makes bad reading for Ireland. "Our sector was first to close and likely last to fully re-open."

However Joe is optimistic that Leitrim is better placed than many other counties to meet the challenges ahead when things get back to normal, whenever that may be.



"Leitrim is probably better positioned than most as we have a very high domestic dependency and when the recovery commences it will first and foremost be domestic - first regionally and then nationally."



In line with this he added that many perceive Leitrim as being rural and remote with a low population and fantastic, generous outdoor space and activities which all lend to being hugely positive to anyone who has fears about the coronavirus after the lockdown ends; they will see Leitrim as a highly attractive and appealing destination and this should generate a competitive marketing advantage.



He added the new brand proposition ‘Ireland's Hidden Heartlands’ is most appropriate and welcome in the terms of timing and content upon which Leitrim can capitalise. However the Faille Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ marketing of domestic tourism has been suspended pending clearer visibility on relaxation but he would envisage a ramping up of this campaign this Autumn if not sooner.



Outside the island of Ireland he considers, despite Brexit, the UK to be first and best potential overseas market given the extensive access routes and capacity along with the greater regional and seasonal spread of visitors. "You can also take into account sail/drive which means you can take your own car and still be in 'isolation'. Whilst we are perceived as being remote we are in fact very accessible."



However there is no doubt that the last number of weeks have been challenging as he added that 100 percent of tourism providers in the county are shut down.

"But tourism is a very resilient industry. Following the financial crisis it was the fastest sector to recover."

Joe is still working behind the scenes preparing to reopen as he says “certainly different but also greater and better ...and a few surprises”. However he says there are areas of particular concern including local authority rates, insurance and access to appropriate finance.



Joe also responded to the lifting of restrictions where cafes and restaurants will reopen on June 29 but hotels, hostels, caravan parks, holiday parks will not commence opening before July 23 but on a limited occupancy basis (or number of people per square metre) increasing over time (and where social distancing is complied with).



He said the fact that hotel bars will remain closed initially is “disappointing but understandable as first and foremost this is a public health issue. Recovery at best will be from a low base, modest and incremental and very, very challenging and depending on the detail of how and when restrictions are lifted they may come too late in the season to some who may not open until next Spring.”



Looking to the future he concluded “This will pass, tourism will recover but unfortunately some may not reach the shore."



It is also hoped that the sector will also be hugely helped by the new concept of reunion holidays which has been gathering pace globally as travel marketers seek to keep future holidays front-of-mind without actively promoting travel.