Want to win a house for €100? Date set for 'Win a House' draw after Croke Park discussions

Carlow GAA have set a date for the "Win a House" draw after discussions with Croke Park authorities.

The county is raffling a three-bedroom house for only €100 as part of its "Win a House Draw".

They have now received official clearance to run their draw on Saturday, May 30 at 2pm.

The prize is a three bed semi-detached house worth €250,000 in Castle Oaks, Dublin Road, Carlow.

The draw is open to anyone – members and non-members.

In a statement this week, Carlow GAA confirmed the date for the draw and said: "However, due to ongoing and most likely further HSE restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Draw will be subject to strict conditions which are explained below:

The Draw will take place in an outdoor area of Netwatch Cullen Park, (pitch or Lennon Stand dependant on weather conditions that day)

The Draw will not be open to members of the public but will be streamed live on our official Facebook Page

The Draw will be performed by Bishop Denis Nulty and overseen by our independent adjudicators Harney-Nolan

PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE WILL NO BE NO MORE TICKET SALES AT OUR RETAIL OUTLETS OR VIA GAA CLUBS.

ALL TICKETS PURCHASED UP TO MIDNIGHT ON FRIDAY 22nd MAY MUST BE DONE SO VIA THE ONLINE PLATFORM; CLICK HERE – https://eventgen.ie/club-carlow-win-a-house-draw