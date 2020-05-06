Increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim with Roscommon and Longford seeing large hikes

Latest data from the HPSC has revealed that has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

The new figure now stands at 70.

Other neighbouring counties have also shown an increase, especially in Longford and Roscommon

In Longford the new figure is 257 up from 150 as of Sunday night, Roscommon has 212 cases, up from 160.

Donegal has 467 cases an increase on Sunday night's figure of 459.



In Sligo the figure is now 121 a rise from 118.

Cavan meanwhile is still seeing large numbers with the latest data showing 709 cases up from 656 on Sunday's figures.

These are the latest figures as of 11am, today, Wednesday, May 6.

The data relates to the HPSC's Cases Profile Last Update as of 12 midnight, May 4.