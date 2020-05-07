Celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin to host virtual tea party this evening to raise funds for Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin is hosting an online Mad Hatters-style Alzheimer’s Tea Party in his garden which will be live streamed via Instagram to his friends, family and followers this evening. The event is to help The Alzheimer Society of Ireland celebrate their first ever Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day which takes place across Ireland today, Thursday, May 7.

Diarmuid is hosting the special evening, from his home in Co Wicklow, to raise awareness and vital funds for The ASI which was due to host its 26th consecutive Alzheimer’s Tea Day, the charity’s biggest and most important fundraiser, across every town today. However, the traditional event has been cancelled because of Covid-19 and the need to keep people safe and apart – losing around €500,000 in public generosity.

Diarmuid is encouraging his friends and followers to join from 7.00pm via Instagram @diarmuidgavin and to wear a hat, take a selfie and take part in a virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Party to remember and show solidarity with people with dementia, their carers and the 500,000 people who are impacted by dementia in Ireland.

Although people can’t gather in groups for Tea Day today, people can still connect and reach out to friends and loved ones across their communities, around Ireland and abroad – on the phone, on screen, Skype, Zoom and any other socially-distanced way people may choose.

This year, it’s more important than ever before that people put the kettle on, pick up the phone and reach out to a loved one or someone in your community to say hello and share a virtual cup of tea and to show people with dementia and carers who are at home, often confused, isolated and struggling without access to usual daily supports that we haven't forgotten them.

It’s easier than ever to participate in Tea Day today:

Text TEA to 50300 to donate €4, or visit alzheimer.ie if you would like to make a more substantial donation *

* Text cost €4. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60. SP: LikeCharity. Helpline: 0766805278

Diarmuid Gavin said: “I’m delighted to support the Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day today. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s biggest and most important annual fundraiser, Tea Day, should have been holding its 26th national event with tea in every town today.

"However, because of Covid-19, this can’t take place but the nation is still coming together while staying apart today with Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day and tea in every home in celebration of community spirit and togetherness.

"Please join me this evening! This year it’s more important than ever to come together virtually to celebrate, remember and show solidarity with people with dementia and their carers in Ireland. There are so many ways to get involved today – go to teaday.ie for more information.”

Covid-19 work:

Since the Covid-19 public health crisis took hold in Ireland, The ASI has continued to support people with dementia and their families as our Home Care, Dementia Advisers, National Helpline and Online Family Carer Training are all still running. In addition, our National Helpline has expanded to include a new 1:1 Dementia Nurse and Dementia Adviser call-back service and we are implementing new ways of providing ASI supports remotely to our clients and their families such as regular telephone calls and activity packages for people to use in their own homes.

Helpline:

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341.

Website: www.alzheimer.ie