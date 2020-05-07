Chief Medical Officer says: "We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease"

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, has told this evening's press confence, Thursday, May 7: “The reproduction number is between 0.5 -0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives.



“Now we look to the pattern of Covid-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”



Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”

This comes as a further 29 people have lost their lives in Ireland from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. A further 137 news cases have been diagnosed.