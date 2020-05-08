Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gretta Burns (née Monaghan), Corglass Miltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Gretta (Margaret)Burns (nee Monaghan) Carrickfern, Keadue, Cavan and formerly of Corglass, Milltown, Belturbet. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Hugh Burns and her brothers Jim and Eugene Monaghan. Beloved mother of daughters Mary Maguire, Alacken and Martina McArdle, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her devoted daughters, sons-in-law Tom Maguire and Shay McArdle, sisters Teresa Erickson, Virginia, Philomena Donohoe, Athboy and Patricia Lynch, Dublin, grandchildren Aideen, Eoin, Katie, Amy, James and Sarah, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Friday in St Patrick’s Church, Milltown at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Rose Frances Kelly (née Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Rose Frances Kelly (nee Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid). Predeceased by her husband Johnnie Kelly. Sadly missed by her son Alphie, daughter Teresa (London), granddaughter Barbara Rose, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Rose at a later date.

Frank Mullarkey, Boyle, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Frank Mullarkey (Kenton, Middlesex, England and formerly Boyle, and Sligo) 21st April 2020 (peacefully) at home in Kenton, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Patrick and recently deceased mother Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children Angela and Kevin son-in-law Simon, step children Michael, Tracy and John, grandchildren Shannon and Ciaron, step grandchildren Matthew, Rebekah and Jack,his loving sister Betty and brother Noel (Sligo), brother-in-law John, aunt Agnes and cousins in (U.S.A), cousins in Birmingham, England and cousins from Cornamuckla (Carrick-on-Shannon) Loving friends and neighbours and all at the Fleadh pub, Preston Rd. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support of the family Frank’s Funeral will be held in private in Paddington on the 22nd May at 12 noon. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Frank’s life will take place in Ireland at a later date.

John Curry, Ballinlough, Belturbet, Cavan

Suddenly at his home Wednesday 6th May, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, son John, daughter Paula, daughter-in-law Michelle, partner Trevor, grandchildren Aoife, Sadhbh, Naimh, Stephen, James, Sophia, brothers and sisters, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass today, Friday, May 8 at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church Drumalee, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current government and H.S.E guidelines, the funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest in Peace.