UPDATE: Gardai investigating circumstances behind a number of house fires in North Leitrim village in 24 hours

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding a number of fires which have occurred in Kinlough, North Leitrim in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for Leitrim County Council, fire brigades from Manorhamilton and Bundoran have both attended a number of fire incidents since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The first fire was in a derelict house off Main Street yesterday (May 7) shortly after 3.30pm.

A short time later at approximately 5.20pm, fire services were alerted to another fire, this time at Forest Grove, Kinlough, an unfinished housing estate on the edge of the village.

There emergency services discovered fires in two houses some distance apart. The fires quickly extinguished and a man was removed to Sligo General Hospital for treatment.

This morning (Friday, May 8) at 6.45am Bundoran and Manorhamilton fire brigades were again alerted to a fire at one of the same houses in the Forest Grove estate in Kinlough. The fire was extinguished and the property has since been made safe.

The Garda Forensic team have been called in to investigate and gardai have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.