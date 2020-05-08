27 more people have died as a result of Covid-19 according the May 8 update

The latest update has revealed that 27 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 1,429.

A further 156 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 22,541.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”