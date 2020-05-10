Courts backlog must be reduced

Sinn Féin Justice and Equality spokesperson Martin Kenny has called on the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and the courts service to take action to relieve the chaos caused by the Covid-19 backlog in the courts.

Deputy Kenny said “The suspension of court hearings was a necessary measure to protect those appearing in court or those working in and around the court service, but now there must be a plan to restart and to relieve the backlog which is developing.

“There is an unmanageable amount of cases awaiting trial dates, there are family court situations which are unbearable but which cannot be resolved in court at present.

“I am hearing of disputes between couples over access to children and custody of children, causing distress to parents and children alike, but which cannot be dealt with as the family court is not sitting.

“The use of technology has removed the need for everyone to appear physically in court rooms and this must be developed and expanded to suit our current situation and to improve the workings of the justice system in the future.”