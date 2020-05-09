Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, May 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Reynolds (née Rowley), Corduff, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Reynolds née Rowley, Corduff, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Friday 8th May, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Frankie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Helen and Ann sons; Gerard and John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother; Thomas, grandchildren, great grand-children, relatives, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and H.S.E. Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary’s repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. Mary’s funeral cortege will depart from her home on Saturday 9th of May 2020 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. A celebration of Mary’s life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. The family are grateful for your co-operation in this regard.

Rose Frances Kelly (née Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Rose Frances Kelly (nee Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid). Predeceased by her husband Johnnie Kelly. Sadly missed by her son Alphie, daughter Teresa (London), granddaughter Barbara Rose, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Rose at a later date.

Thomas (Tommy) Hannify, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford



Predeceased by his father Tom and mother Katie, brothers Peter and Christy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maureen Cullen (Drumlish) Kathleen Gallagher (Wolverhampton), brothers Martin (Wolverhampton) Richie (Swansea) Johnny (Armagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 3 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co. Longford, however following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately.

Frank Mullarkey, Boyle, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Frank Mullarkey (Kenton, Middlesex, England and formerly Boyle, and Sligo) 21st April 2020 (peacefully) at home in Kenton, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Patrick and recently deceased mother Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children Angela and Kevin son-in-law Simon, step children Michael, Tracy and John, grandchildren Shannon and Ciaron, step grandchildren Matthew, Rebekah and Jack,his loving sister Betty and brother Noel (Sligo), brother-in-law John, aunt Agnes and cousins in (U.S.A), cousins in Birmingham, England and cousins from Cornamuckla (Carrick-on-Shannon) Loving friends and neighbours and all at the Fleadh pub, Preston Rd. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support of the family Frank’s Funeral will be held in private in Paddington on the 22nd May at 12 noon. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Frank’s life will take place in Ireland at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace.