Change to the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim

Latest data from the HPSC shows an actual fall in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

On May 6 details released showed a figure of 70 (case profiles as of midnight on May 4) but this has now been reduced down to 66.

In Sligo the number has also dropped from 121 down to 116.

However other neighbouring counties saw an increase.

Roscommon now has 228 cases up from 212, Longford has 260 up from 257, Donegal has 469 up from 467 while Cavan has again seen the largest increase with cases rising from 709 to 730.

These are the largest figures released as of 11 on May 8 with the cases profile last updated at midnight on May 6.