Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, May 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Dolan (née Ferguson), Cleighran More, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of management and staff of the in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons, Pat (USA) and Martin, daughters Mary Teresa (Italy) and Rita (USA), relatives, kind neighbours, and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral on Monday 11th May in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House Private at all times. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary's Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Micheal McDonagh, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Micheal McDonagh on the 9th of May, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in the Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of 4 Termon Road, Boyle. Predeceased by his father Paddy, mother May, sisters Noreen Mc Donagh and Kathleen O Mahoney, deeply regretted by his nieces Aileen and Susan, brother in law Frank O'Mahoney, grand niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current situation, Micheal's funeral will take place privately. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. The family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Ann McDermott, Cregg House, Rosses Point, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Ann Mc Dermott, Cregg House, Sligo and Ardagh, Boyle. Peacefully, in the tender care of Cregg House and surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Nelly. Survived by her heartbroken sister Catherine, cousins, extended family and her beloved friends and careers in Cregg House. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Ann’s Funeral will be held in private, with her immediate family. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Ann’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. A memorial Mass for Ann will be celebrated at a later stage.



John James (Jimmy) McGovern, Carheenlea, Turloughmore, Galway / Bawnboy, Cavan



Jimmy McGovern, Carheenlea, Turloughmore, Co Galway and formerly of Kildough, Bawnboy, Co Cavan and Surrey, England. May 9th 2020; (Peacefully), Predeceased by his brothers Aidan, Frank and sisters Maura and Philomena, Sadly missed by his loving wife Julia, beloved sons Michael, John, Adrian, Patrick and his cherished daughter Fiona, daughters in law Maureen, Angela, Jodi and Karrina, son in law Tony, grandchildren Roisin, Aine, Sean, Georgina, Amelie, Anthony, Liam, Siobhan, Ryan, Alex, brother in law, Bernie, sister in laws, Marian and Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings regarding Corvid 19, the funeral will take place privately for family only on Monday with Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery. A memorial Mass in celebration of the life of Jimmy will take place at a later date.

Rose Frances Kelly (née Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Rose Frances Kelly (nee Flynn), Sweetwood, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid). Predeceased by her husband Johnnie Kelly. Sadly missed by her son Alphie, daughter Teresa (London), granddaughter Barbara Rose, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Rose at a later date.

Frank Mullarkey, Boyle, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Frank Mullarkey (Kenton, Middlesex, England and formerly Boyle, and Sligo) 21st April 2020 (peacefully) at home in Kenton, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Patrick and recently deceased mother Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children Angela and Kevin son-in-law Simon, step children Michael, Tracy and John, grandchildren Shannon and Ciaron, step grandchildren Matthew, Rebekah and Jack,his loving sister Betty and brother Noel (Sligo), brother-in-law John, aunt Agnes and cousins in (U.S.A), cousins in Birmingham, England and cousins from Cornamuckla (Carrick-on-Shannon) Loving friends and neighbours and all at the Fleadh pub, Preston Rd. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support of the family Frank’s Funeral will be held in private in Paddington on the 22nd May at 12 noon. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Frank’s life will take place in Ireland at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace.