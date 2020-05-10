Latest figures for Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Figures this evening from the HSPC show there has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim with the number remaining stable at 66.

The data of confirmed cases as of 11am today, Sunday, similarly shows that Donegal and Sligo remain the same as previous with 116 and 469 respectively.

However Cavan has seen another rise from 730 to 752 while Longford also recorded an increase of 4 bringing the total to 264.

In Roscommon cases increased by 7 to 235.