Huge sadness at sudden death of young Leitrim man

The community of Drumcong and the surrounding areas has been shocked and deeply saddened on hearing of the passing of Brendan Meehan.

Brendan of Moherevogue, Drumcong, is understood to have taken ill yesterday at his parents' home and passed away surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

In keeping with HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

RIP.