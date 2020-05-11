Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim



Suddenly, at his parents' residence, surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann. Funeral arrangements to follow. In keeping with HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

Margaret McGloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim



Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne street, Ballyshannon and formerly Ahanlish, Glenade, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, at the North West Hospice Sligo, following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Due to current funeral restrictions, Margaret's funeral Mass and burial will take place in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will take place at a later date. Margaret's funeral cortage will pass through Bundoran (1pm approx) and Ballyshannon (1.10pm approx) today, Monday the 11th of May, on route to her final resting place in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Mary Dolan (née Ferguson), Cleighran More, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of management and staff of the in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons, Pat (USA) and Martin, daughters Mary Teresa (Italy) and Rita (USA), relatives, kind neighbours, and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral today, Monday 11th May in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House Private at all times. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary's Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Ann McDermott, Cregg House, Rosses Point, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ann Mc Dermott, Cregg House, Sligo and Ardagh, Boyle. Peacefully, in the tender care of Cregg House and surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Nelly. Survived by her heartbroken sister Catherine, cousins, extended family and her beloved friends and careers in Cregg House. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Ann’s Funeral will be held in private, with her immediate family. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Ann’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. A memorial Mass for Ann will be celebrated at a later stage.



John James (Jimmy) McGovern, Carheenlea, Turloughmore, Galway / Bawnboy, Cavan

Jimmy McGovern, Carheenlea, Turloughmore, Co Galway and formerly of Kildough, Bawnboy, Co Cavan and Surrey, England. May 9th 2020; (Peacefully), Predeceased by his brothers Aidan, Frank and sisters Maura and Philomena, Sadly missed by his loving wife Julia, beloved sons Michael, John, Adrian, Patrick and his cherished daughter Fiona, daughters in law Maureen, Angela, Jodi and Karrina, son in law Tony, grandchildren Roisin, Aine, Sean, Georgina, Amelie, Anthony, Liam, Siobhan, Ryan, Alex, brother in law, Bernie, sister in laws, Marian and Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings regarding Corvid 19, the funeral will take place privately for family only today, Monday with Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery. A memorial Mass in celebration of the life of Jimmy will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace.