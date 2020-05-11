Funeral arrangements for the late Brendan Meehan

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Meehan of Moherevogue, Drumcong, Co Leitrim.

Brendan is understood to have taken ill on Saturday at his parents' home and passed away surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann.

Brendan is also sorely missed by his sisters and brother Deirdre, Kevin and Mairead, sister in law Niamh, brothers in law Mark and Christopher, nieces and nephews Lauren, Leona, Liam, Ciara and Ryan. Also missed by Shauna's family, Christina, Michael, Ciara, Raymond and Granny Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Resting at his parents' home on Monday and Tuesday. Removal from his home on Wednesday 13th May for private family Funeral in St. Brigid's church, Drumcong, at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Kiltubrid new cemetery.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone especially the vulnerable, the government advise on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular with regard to social distancing and handshaking. Those who wish to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, can offer their sympathy using the online condolence book on Rip.ie.