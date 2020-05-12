€35,000 cocaine seizure and arrest in Longford this morning

Gardaí have seized approximately €35,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man following a search of an apartment complex in the Clondra area of Longford carried out this morning, Tuesday, May 12.

The search was carried out by members of the Longford / Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit supported by local Gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit. Cocaine (pending analysis) and other drug related paraphernalia were discovered and seized as part of the search.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.