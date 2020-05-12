24 more deaths due to Covid-19

24 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 1,488.

107 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 23,242.

In Northern Ireland, a further nine people have died from Covid-19. The total number of hospital-based deaths is now 447.

Guidance on the voluntary wearing of face coverings in public was among the key items under review at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

The team was due to look at the evidence supporting the use of coverings in protecting against the spread of Covid-19.

This includes the type, quality and feasibility of face coverings based on best evidence and the international experience at this point.

On Friday, the team will meet again to consider advice to the Government on proceeding with the first phase of the five-step plan to lift restrictions from next Monday, 18 May.