May 13, 2020
UPDATE : The latest figures for Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been released
Latest update on deaths and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
The latest figures for Covid-19, released this evening, Wednesday, May 13, show that a further 10 people have died as a result of the virus.
This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1497.
A further 159 confirmed cases of the virus have been made bringing the total number of people who have had Covid-19 to 23401.
