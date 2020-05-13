May 13, 2020

UPDATE : The latest figures for Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been released

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Latest update on deaths and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

The latest figures for Covid-19, released this evening, Wednesday, May 13, show that a further 10 people have died as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1497.

A further 159 confirmed cases of the virus have been made bringing the total number of people who have had Covid-19 to 23401.