Warning of low water levels
Lough Key
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that low water levels exist on Lough Key, on the river section between Clarendon Lock to Tarmonbarry and on the river section in the vicinity of Meelick and Victoria Lock.
Water levels are currently below Summer levels in these areas.
Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times.
