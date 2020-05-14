Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Barry Ward, Main st., Carrigallen, Leitrim



Suddenly in the Philippines. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. A memorial mass and burial of ashes will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date. House private please due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Peter McManus, Garvagh, Blacklion, Cavan

Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Brother of Rose Maguire (New York), Phil (Manorhamilton), Bridget Dolan (Monragh) & Kevin (Rathfarnham). Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion today, Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on gatherings, the funeral will be Strictly Private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Peter’s life will be held at a later date.

Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Cloone, Leitrim / Athlone, Roscommon

Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Rochdale, UK and formerly of Cloone, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully at home on Monday May 4th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Christy McManus formerly of Thornhill, Drum, Athlone Co. Roscommon. Margaret will be dearly missed and remembered with love by her children Nicola, Siobhan, Christopher and his wife Claire, Francesca and her fiancée Tom, grandsons Mitchell and Jamie, granddaughters Saoirse and Isla, brothers and sisters Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Eugene, Willie, Mary and Monica, brothers in law Joe, Jimmy and John, sisters in law Mary, Lily, Mary Elizabeth, Eileen, Elizabeth, Beth, Marie and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew her. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace. In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral will take place. A mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Springhill Hospice, Rochdale, UK.

May they all Rest In Peace.