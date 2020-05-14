Leitrim schoolboy over the moon after he receives letter from Sir David Attenborough
Kameron Durkin from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, with the letter he received from David Attenborough
It's not often that you get a letter from your biggest hero but seven-year-old, Kameron Durkin from Dowra, Co Leitrim said he felt he was going to "explode with excitement" when he opened an envelope and discovered that he had a personal letter from Sir David Attenborough himself.
Three weeks ago Kameron's mother, Carol said Kameron wrote a letter to his hero and he was absolutely delighted to get a handwritten letter in response.
Kameron said that he has watched every Attenborough programme since he was a toddler and ants to be an "animal scientist" when he gets older.
He described his excitement at getting a response from acclaimed natural historian and broadcaster, Sir Attenborough and proudly displayed it for photos.
Kameron's mother, Carol explained that he has always had a keen interest in animals and the environment and is a great help on the family farm.
"He wants to be an animal scientist when he's older. He has a big interest in animals becoming extinct and the impact of humans on the plant and he wants to look at that and bringing extinct animals back," she said.
