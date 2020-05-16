A few showers on the way for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Cloud will start to push in off the Atlantic from early morning today, Saturday, May 16, with the best any bright or sunny spells in the east and south of the country early on. It will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the west and north. Highs of 12 to 17 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy conditions persisting on Saturday night, with just scattered patches of light rain and drizzle continuing to affect western and northern areas, and just the odd light shower elsewhere. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze, increasing fresh and gusty near west and northwest coasts.