Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Figures released this evening from the HSPC show there has been increase in the number of Covid-19 cases Leitrim since Sunday.

Previously the figure stood at 66 but this has now increased to 75.

An analysis in relation to the data up until 11am on May 13 shows that Roscommon has seen a dramatic rise, from 235 to 298.

In Sligo there are now 128 cases, up from 116 on Sunday.

In Donegal there are 472 cases a slight increase from 469 and in Cavan there are now 765 cases , up from the previous figure of 752.