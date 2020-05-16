Lucky Cavan punter lands €37,525 Lotto loot

It took only three lucky numbers to spark the celebrations for a punter in County Cavan after they landed a tasty five-figure sum from a modest flutter on the Lotto.

The anonymous customer placed a €25 wager via their online BoyleSports account in the county on Friday, picking out three numbers to land in the EuroMillions draw later that evening.

They were left waiting on numbers 5, 8 and 13 all to land. The odds of 1,500/1 on all three rolling out soon plummeted when the draw got under way. Within seconds they had all rolled out and the coup was complete.

The run of good fortune allowed them to log back into their account and see the balance increased by a mouth-watering amount of €37,525.00.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers so fair play to our customer from County Cavan who began their weekend in style by making light work of the 1,500/1 odds. We wish them a happy time working out how to spend their winnings.”