UPDATE: The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland has fallen below 100 for the first time since mid-March

15 more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health this evening, Saturday, May 16.

This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,533.

An additional 92 cases of the virus have also been confirmed today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,048.

"Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department.

"While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today's numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society."