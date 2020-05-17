The Sunday weather forecast for May 17, 2020

Today, Sunday, May 17, will be mostly cloudy, with patchy light rain or drizzle in places, but some dry spells also. A spell of more persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic later. Maximum temperatures 12 to 14 Celsius, in moderate southwesterly winds, fresh on coasts.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially in the southwest, west and north, but good dry spells in many areas also. Mild. Min. 8 to 10 Celsius, in moderate southwesterly breezes.