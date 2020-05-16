Two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim
Covid-19 update
According to the latest county case breakdown for figures of Covid-19 infection available up until midnight on May 14, Leitrim has 79 cases. This is a rise of two confirmed cases on previous figures.
Cavan has 776 Covid-19 cases, an increase of 9 on previous numbers. Sligo has 129 confirmed cases, an increase of one on previous figures and Roscommon has 300 Covid-19 cases, an increase of two cases.
Donegal has 474 cases, an increase of just one case in 24 hours while Longford has 273 cases, also up by just one case.
