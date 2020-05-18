Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

David Purvis, Dromahair, Leitrim



Purvis - David, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, 17th May, 2020, peacefully, at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Beloved husband of Betty. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only. House private, please.

Martina Blessing (née O'Hara), Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan

BLESSING (Nee O’Hara) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Arva, Co. Cavan) May 14th 2020 (peacefully) at her home and surrounded by her family. Martina, beloved wife to John, dear mother to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandmother to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Marian and Catherine, brothers Henry, Padraig and Nicholas, daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Martina’s Life at a later date. Martina’s Funeral cortege will leave her home today Monday (18th May) at 10.30 am and the Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Monday at 11am. www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge (Main Camera). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Maura McGreal (née Drumm), Stranagap, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Maura McGreal (nee Drumm) Stranagap, Dowra, Co. Cavan and formerly of Mullan, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (non-covid related). Sadly missed by her loving son Frankie, brother Francie (New York), nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra on Sunday at 8pm . Funeral mass today, Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Covid 19 and HSE guidelines removal , funeral mass and house will be strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so in the adjoining church car park keeping a 2m distance and no shaking hands.

Joe (Jo Jo) McKeon, 10 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Castle Street, Elphin. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Son of the late Joe and Kathleen and brother of the late Martin, Kathleen, Padraig and Geraldine. Jo Jo will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sisters Ethna and Philomena, brothers Michael and Patsy, sister-in-law Susan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Jo Jo’s funeral is private to family and friends. Removal from his sister Ethna’s residence, Castle Street, Elphin today Monday , 18th May, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they All Rest in Peace