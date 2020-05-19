The weather forecast for Tuesday, May 19 is not looking great

Today, Tuesday, May 19, will be cloudy with mist and outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but during the afternoon it will become drier and brighter with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees for much of Connacht, but it will be a few degrees cooler in the west. Southwesterly winds will be light to moderate.

TONIGHT

Dry and partly cloudy. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.