Official list of retails that can open for business again from today, Monday, May 18

The following is the official list of businesses which can reopen from today, Monday, May 18.

- Hardware stores.

- builders merchants and those providing essential supplies and tools for gardening, farming and agriculture; garden centres and farmers markets.

- Opticians/Optometrists/Outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances.

- Retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities.

- Office products and services; electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for the home.

PLEASE NOTE: Homeware stores are not included in this round of re-openings.

Stay at home

Also remember that under Phase 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery you are advised to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary journeys. There are only five exceptions:

1. You have to go to work, if your place of work is open and you cannot work from home. You must carry documentation from your company confirming that you have to travel.

2. To shop for essential items. You must do this in the nearest shop available to you. Do not travel long distances just to shop at preferential locations if the same products are available locally.

3. You are allowed to travel to exercise but you are only allowed to do so within a 5km radius of your home.

4. For medical reasons or to care for others.

5. To meet friends or family outside. Please note, you can only do this within a distances of 5km of your home. It has to be outside and in groups of four or less.

*Older people and those who are cocooning should continue to stay at home, except for brief outdoor exercise within 5km of their home.