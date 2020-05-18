Facilities and amenities reopening from today, Monday, May 18

The following amenities and facilities are reopenin as part of Phase 1. Please be aware that even though these facilities are entitled to reopen, some may choose not to do so at this time.

- Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites such as carparks, beaches and mountain walks may reopen. Remember that 5km restrictions still apply. If you do not live within 5km of these sites do not visit them.

- Outdoor public sports amenities, like playing pitches, tennis courts and golf courses may reopen. The same 5km restriction applies.

- Outdoor sports and fitness activities in groups of no more than four are permitted and this must be within 5km of your home.

- School and college buildings may reopen for teachers and lecturers (NOT students) to facilitate remote learning.