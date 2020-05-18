UPDATE: Four more people have died from Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a further 4 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,547 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday, 18 May the HPSC has been notified of 88 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Speaking at today's briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practicing physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and hand washing.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “Moving into a new phase in Ireland’s response to COVID-19, we now have an opportunity to increase our exercise activity up to 5 kilometres and participate with a friend outside of the household. I would urge anyone who can, to take advantage of this in order to improve mental health and wellbeing.”