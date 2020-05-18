UPDATE: The county by county breakdown of cases up until midnight on May 16

The latest county breakdown of figures, valid until midnight on May 16, has revealed that there have been a total of 79 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

In Longford the total number of confirmed cases of the virus has hit 279, while in Cavan the figure is 788 and in Sligo the total number of confirmed cases is 129.

The total number diagnosed with Covid-19 in Donegal is 475 and in Roscommon the number of cases has hit 304.