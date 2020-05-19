Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Toole (née MARTIN), Derawley, Drumlish, Longford / Moyne, Longford



Formerly of Annagh, Moyne, Co. Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late John Joe. Loving mother and best friend of Peter, John, Mary and Bridie. Devoted granny of Séan & Declan O'Toole, Bryan Lydon, Karen, David, Denise, Bréda, Enda & Noel Prunty. Adoring great granny of Laoise, Séan Óg, Aodhán, Kate, Holly & baby Shannon. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 20th of May, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery. In keeping with current public health guidelines funeral and house private for family and close friends.

Aideen Crowe (née Stephens), Ballyshannon, Donegal



Crowe, Aideen (nee Stephens), May 18th 2020, in her 96th year, at home in Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Remembered with great fondness by her family: daughters Mary (Lowery), Phena (Bonar) and Frances (Daly), and sons Paul and Patrick; sons-in-law, Murt, Seamus and Tom; daughters-in-law, Phyllis and Triona; her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, her brother Liam (Mullingar), sisters-in-law Mary and Kay, relatives, neighbours, and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, Aideen's funeral will take place privately. We hope to have a celebration of her life at a later date. Aideen's funeral service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11.am on Wednesday, May 20th, and can be viewed on church services live streaming at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

David Purvis, Dromahair, Leitrim



Purvis - David, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, 17th May, 2020, peacefully, at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Beloved husband of Betty. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only. House private, please.

May they All Rest in Peace