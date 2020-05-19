HSE’s disclosure of medical data to employers highlights flaws of testing system

The confirmation by the Minister for Health that medical results were shared with employers before employees clearly shows that the most basic data protection rights of individuals are being completely ignored by the HSE, says Denis Naughten TD.

Denis Naughten disclosed the breach of basic data protection standards in Dáil Éireann last Thursday and immediately furnished examples of staff in meat plants and nursing homes who were informed of their Covid test results by their employer.

“The suggestion has been that this was done to overcome a language barrier, but in all instances that I furnished to Minister Harris these were Irish people because most of the foreign employees are afraid to speak up,” stated Denis Naughten.

“But the key question here is why did the HSE blatantly disregard very basic data protection laws regarding medical test results? I believe it is because those with responsibility for the management of Covid-19 are left in the invidious position of either waiting weeks for the contact tracing system to inform staff of their results or trying to get the information out quickly in order to reduce the spread of the infection.

"This cannot be tolerated, results should be provided directly to those tested as soon as they become available,” stated Denis Naughten.

Speaking about the delays in informing people of their results, he added: “I personally know of one family who waited seven weeks to get results and ultimately only received them after I brought the delay to the direct attention of HSE national management.

“These delays in contacting those tested and following up on their close contacts is dictating how clusters of infection are being managed. For example, I could not understand that if there was such a swift turnaround in testing, as outlined to TDs by the HSE, why meat plants were not closed by public health officials until the Covid screening results came back.

“But clearly the reason for the current management of clusters is because of the inordinate delays in providing results through the contact tracing system.

“What seems to be happening is that positive results are prioritised for disclosure and negative results are long-fingered because all results would have been issued to the contact tracing system by the laboratory at the one time. There is no other reason why there would be weeks of a differential between staff in a single facility being informed if they are positive or negative.

“This failure to get the system right is undermining the heroic efforts by every citizen in the State to stop the spread of this virus and we cannot allow a second wave of infection under any circumstances,” concluded Denis Naughten.