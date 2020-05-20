Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Maguire, Cullighan, Belturbet, Cavan



James(Jimmy) Maguire, London & formerly Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. May 5th 2020 in London. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Thursday in Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell.

Kathleen Melia, Corgarrow Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at the Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Roscommon. Predeceased by her sister Alice Poole (UK). Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy and sister Lily, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, May 20th, in Kiltrustan Church, followed by burial in Kiltrustan Cemetery. Owing to the current situation regards Covid 19/Coronavirus, Kathleen's Funeral Mass is private to family only.

Patricia (Patty) Connaire (née O Connor), Croghan village, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Connaire (nee O'Connor), Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom, John and Willie, Daughters Mary, Pat, Jody and Dympna, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Patty's funeral mass will be celebrated in St Michaels church, Croghan on Thursday 21st at 12noon. In line with the government guidelines/HSE advise and to ensure the safety of all, Patty's funeral mass will be strictly private to family members only.

JP Gallagher, Uragh, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Peacefully at his late residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Winnie, daughters Mary, Una, Ann, Aideen and sons John and Seamus, predeceased by his son Brendan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-aw, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current Covid-19 Guidelines, house and funeral strictly private. JP's Funeral cortage will travel from his late residence on Thursday, the 21st of May, for his funeral mass in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so in the section below. Enquiries to Gilmartins Funeral Directors, Kinlough.

May they all Rest in Peace