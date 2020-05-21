What has the weather in store for us for Thursday, May 21, 2020?

Today, Thursday, May 21 starts dry and mostly sunny. Cloud will soon increase from the west, turning the sunshine hazy, with all areas becoming cloudy by late afternoon. Rain will reach western counties after dark and extend eastwards. A mild day, with highs of 16 to 19 degrees. Southeasterly winds will strengthen later in the day, becoming fresh to strong by evening.

TONIGHT

Wet and windy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country, turning heavy at times and followed later by showers. It will be a windy night with southwesterly gales on Atlantic coasts. Temperatures no lower than 10 or 11 degrees.