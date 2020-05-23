Leitrim bred horse qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

A Leitrim bred mare has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, 3-day eventing, ridden by Australian rider Sammi Birch.

This brilliant 11-year-old mare , who stands at 16 hands 1 inch, was bred by Mohill businessman, Patsy Walpole of Tullyoran Lodge, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

The Mare carries the name of 'Direct Tullyoran Cruise', Tullyoran being the prefix of her breeder.

Although the Tokyo Olympics are postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, rider Sammi Birch is quoted as saying that she still has Tokyo in the back of her mind – and now, with this format change the big thing is that she has qualified.

“I think I’d like to take her to Badminton, however that depends on the Aussies.

“I definitely think five-star is on the cards for this brilliant mare.”

Patsy also bred the mare's mother, grandmother and great grandmother.