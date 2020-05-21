Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jemima Armstrong (née Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshnnon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital after a Non-Covid related illness. A private Funeral Service for family will take place on Friday at 2 o'clock at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon with Service of Interment in the Church graveyard. The wake and house shall remain strictly private due to the current restrictions. Donations in lieu , if so desired, to SHOUT, the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Vincent Dwyer, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Vincent Dwyer, Littlehampton, England and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo, 17th May 2020. Vincent will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, daughters Mary and Helen, sons-in-law Ian and Arthur, brother Frank (Killaraght), sisters Nancy Fadian (Achill), Christina Gill (Leitrim Village) and Attracta Dalton (Dublin), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be offered at a later date. Vincent’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

James Maguire, Cullighan, Belturbet, Cavan

James(Jimmy) Maguire, London & formerly Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. May 5th 2020 in London. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Thursday in Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell.

Patricia (Patty) Connaire (née O Connor), Croghan village, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Connaire (nee O'Connor), Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom, John and Willie, Daughters Mary, Pat, Jody and Dympna, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Patty's funeral mass will be celebrated in St Michaels church, Croghan on Thursday 21st at 12noon. In line with the government guidelines/HSE advise and to ensure the safety of all, Patty's funeral mass will be strictly private to family members only.

JP Gallagher, Uragh, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Peacefully at his late residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Winnie, daughters Mary, Una, Ann, Aideen and sons John and Seamus, predeceased by his son Brendan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-aw, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current Covid-19 Guidelines, house and funeral strictly private. JP's Funeral cortage will travel from his late residence on Thursday, the 21st of May, for his funeral mass in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so in the section below. Enquiries to Gilmartins Funeral Directors, Kinlough.

May they all Rest in Peace